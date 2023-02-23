Hutner Capital Management Inc. Sells 814 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 5.7% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,577,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $340,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 33,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 167.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,730,000 after purchasing an additional 452,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $495.33. 220,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $484.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

