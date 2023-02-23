Hutner Capital Management Inc. Buys 638 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 2.3% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 220,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 82,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.11.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.94. 180,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,557. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average of $132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

