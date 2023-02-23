Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Huntsman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.