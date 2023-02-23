Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Huntsman had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HUN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.97. 502,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,677. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank cut Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Huntsman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Earnings History for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

