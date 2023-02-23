HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.84 EPS.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $7.22 on Thursday, hitting $393.09. 600,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,496. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $546.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HUBS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $422.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

