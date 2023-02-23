Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 3.16. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

