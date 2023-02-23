HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.10

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.10 and last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

HORIBA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

