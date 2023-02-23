Hop Protocol (HOP) Tops One Day Volume of $171,935.39

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and $171,935.39 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

