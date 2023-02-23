Hooked Protocol Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.58 or 0.00010819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $128.90 million and $112.04 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.57196274 USD and is up 6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $78,788,398.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

