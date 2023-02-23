Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $2.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMPT. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

