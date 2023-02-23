holoride (RIDE) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $26.19 million and approximately $168,916.76 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.80 or 0.06791541 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00083984 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00028690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00056210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00027841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001120 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.05657886 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $123,677.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.