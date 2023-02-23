Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

