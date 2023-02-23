Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

HOLI opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.63. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,087,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 91,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 162,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 913.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.