HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get HireRight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HireRight

In other news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,878,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,764,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 136,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $1,694,971.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,074,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642,413.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,878,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,764,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 917,015 shares of company stock worth $11,266,578 and sold 18,072 shares worth $217,175. Company insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

HireRight Trading Down 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in HireRight by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 million, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. HireRight has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.