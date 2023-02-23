Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,466.62

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,466.62 ($17.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,811.50 ($21.81). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,779 ($21.42), with a volume of 223,420 shares changing hands.

HIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($17.34) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.26) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($23.12) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,754 ($21.12).

The company has a market cap of £3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,395.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,664.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,468.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,360.00%.

In other news, insider Deneen Vojta bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,703 ($20.51) per share, with a total value of £17,030 ($20,508.19). 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

