High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.60

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.60 and traded as high as C$14.49. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$14.37, with a volume of 7,455 shares changing hands.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.61. The stock has a market cap of C$497.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.68.

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

