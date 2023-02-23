Hidigital btc Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,275.18 (HDBTC)

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Hidigital btc has a total market cap of $7.33 billion and approximately $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hidigital btc token can currently be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00425875 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.21 or 0.28210723 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Hidigital btc

Hidigital btc’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

