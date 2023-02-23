HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.06

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HICL Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of HICL opened at GBX 159.20 ($1.92) on Thursday. HICL Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 138.89 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 184.98 ($2.23). The stock has a market cap of £3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 935.29 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at HICL Infrastructure

In related news, insider Liz Barber purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,346.82). Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

