HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $57.23 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. HI has a market cap of $57.23 million and $536,271.36 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00043755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00032480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021392 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00217742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,849.70 or 0.99978833 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02104209 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $543,931.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.