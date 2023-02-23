HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.63. 674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

HG Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.61.

About HG

(Get Rating)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resources in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. It operates under the following segments: Title Insurance Services, Real Estate segments, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.