HEX (HEX) Price Tops $0.0628 on Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. HEX has a total market capitalization of $35.93 billion and $11.49 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEX has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One HEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00418537 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.62 or 0.27724675 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.