Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,063.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 907,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 829,399 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, Herbst Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,992,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DraftKings Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $19.50 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.
In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
