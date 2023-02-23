Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $825,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $304.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.17 and its 200 day moving average is $296.33. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

