Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 65 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

Nordson Stock Up 4.3 %

Nordson stock opened at $221.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

