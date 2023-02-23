Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $583.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $243.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.