Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,148 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,779 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.43 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $203.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.