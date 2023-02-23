Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,551 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $113.06.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

