Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,751 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 148.7% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 17,176 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYGH opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.39 and a 1 year high of $87.67.

