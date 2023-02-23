Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,693 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $402.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.66. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

