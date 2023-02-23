Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,099 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,537 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $50,869,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $38,032,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 134.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,023,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,263 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,942,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $24.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

