Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLF. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

Shares of HLF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 928,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,558. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,296. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,536.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,296. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

