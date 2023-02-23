Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.65

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and traded as low as $3.48. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 110,043 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Henderson Land Development Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Further Reading

