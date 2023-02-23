Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Board of Directors Approves Stock Repurchase Program

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

HLX traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,062. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.84. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.