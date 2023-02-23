Hedera Price Reaches $0.0801 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.11 billion and $36.40 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00082297 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00057157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00028091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001124 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,350,365,646 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,350,365,647.718018 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08261659 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $49,373,136.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

