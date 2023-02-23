Hedera Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $50.19 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0829 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00084325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00056307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00028007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001133 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,350,365,648 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,239,830,607.263355 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08086227 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $61,650,248.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

