Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $131.50

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.50 and traded as low as $130.09. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $130.28, with a volume of 9,043,817 shares trading hands.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.48.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,966,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,432,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,636,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,260,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,643 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 103,578.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,321,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313,203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,179,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,953,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,739 shares in the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.