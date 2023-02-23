HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $90.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average is $87.67.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

