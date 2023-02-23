HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 40,598 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,151 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,598 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 495.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,328,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,242,000 after buying an additional 11,948,019 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,815,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,371,000 after buying an additional 589,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.17%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

