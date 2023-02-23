HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $102.33 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.29.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Articles

