HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Bill.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Bill.com by 39.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average is $124.66. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.64 and a one year high of $247.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILL. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,709 shares of company stock worth $4,676,240. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

