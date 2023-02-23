HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 54,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 248,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Raymond James by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Raymond James by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 219,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395 in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

RJF stock opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average of $110.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

