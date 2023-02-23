HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 1,993 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $169.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

