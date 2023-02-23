HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 1,845 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VET. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $13,498,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 425.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 481,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 390,182 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 706,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 340,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 888,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,023 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vermilion Energy Price Performance
NYSE:VET opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Vermilion Energy Profile
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vermilion Energy (VET)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET).
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.