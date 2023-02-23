HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 1,845 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VET. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $13,498,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 425.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 481,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 390,182 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 706,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 340,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 888,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,023 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VET opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.22.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

