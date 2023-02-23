Hardide (LON:HDD) Shares Down 1.9%

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.52 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.16). Approximately 30,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 53,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.16).

Hardide Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The company has a market capitalization of £7.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.24.

About Hardide

Hardide plc manufactures and sells advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

