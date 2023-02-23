Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

NYSE HBB opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Beach Brands

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.