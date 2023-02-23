Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.
Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance
NYSE HBB opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $16.28.
Institutional Trading of Hamilton Beach Brands
About Hamilton Beach Brands
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.