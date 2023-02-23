H2O DAO (H2O) Hits Market Cap of $26.91 Million

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $26.91 million and approximately $234,253.19 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.11 or 0.00425434 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,763.88 or 0.28181492 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

