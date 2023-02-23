Guggenheim Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to Neutral

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $171.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $234.89.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,343.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $481,343.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 over the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

