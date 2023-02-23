Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $233.65 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.