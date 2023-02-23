Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $20.13 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,469 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $20,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 80,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Raymond James lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $54.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Stories

