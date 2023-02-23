Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $19.40 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $119.90 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $140.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.18. The company has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

